We Have Recorded Remarkable Improvement In The Fight Against Boko Haram – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the fight to liberate the North East from the shadows of terror has been remarkable despite the myriads of challenges his government has faced.

The president on Wednesday noted that regardless of all aspersions cast on his government’s effort to restore tranquility to the embattled region, the people know that there have been great improvements since the APC came into power.

President Buhari made the assertion via his twitter page.

He said, “In spite of the challenges we’ve had, people in the North East know that we have recorded remarkable improvement in the fight against Boko Haram”.

“There is no doubt that we will fully overcome these challenges and win the war against terrorism in Nigeria,” the president added.

READ ALSO: TraderMoni: Buhari Is Relooting Abacha Loots — Fayose

In spite of the challenges we’ve had, people in the North East know that we have recorded remarkable improvement in the fight against Boko Haram. There is no doubt that we will fully overcome these challenges and win the war against terrorism in Nigeria. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 2, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently defended his performance and that of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), since he rose to power in 2015.

The President said at the national convention of the APC in Abuja after he was affirmed as the party’s presidential candidate that the change which Nigerians have longed for in the past, have come.

Listing his achievements to party members, the president who is seeking re-election said, “We have arrested and checked the slide to anarchy on the security and economic front. Boko Haram is reduced to dastardly attacks on soft targets. Normalcy has returned to much of North East and neighbouring North West states”.