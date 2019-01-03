‘Aquaman’ Stays Atop North American Box Office

Updated January 3, 2019
In this file photo taken on December 11, 2018, Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman” at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

“Aquaman” displayed a powerful kick in North American theatres over the weekend, taking in an estimated $52.1 million to help close a record year for the movie sector, final figures showed on Wednesday.

With hunky and heavily tattooed Jason Momoa in the lead role, the Warner Bros. film has grossed nearly $750 million globally. It earned $52.1 million in its second weekend.

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” gained altitude in its second weekend, taking in $28.4 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

The follow-up to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny, backed by the amiable Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame.

In third was Paramount’s “Bumblebee,” a prequel to the “Transformers” movies, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, at $20.9 million.

The Washington Post credits the film with rising above earlier editions in the franchise to show “humor, emotion and a surprising amount of heart.”

Fourth place went to Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” at $18.8 million. The film has drawn rave reviews — with a 97 score on the Rotten Tomatoes website — and has netted a Golden Globe nomination as best animated picture.

In fifth was “The Mule” from Warner Bros., at $12.2 million. Clint Eastwood directs and takes the lead role — his last acting part, he has said — as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a drug cartel.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“Vice” ($7.8 million)

“Holmes & Watson” ($7.4 million)

“Second Act” ($7.4 million)

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” ($6.7 million)

“Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch” ($4.1 million)

“Mary Queen of Scots” ($2.7 million)

