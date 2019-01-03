Benfica Sack League Winning Coach Rui Vitoria

Benfica fired their coach Rui Vitoria on Thursday after a series of poor results for the team he led to back-to-back Portuguese titles in 2016 and 2017.

Benfica came second in Portugal last year but in December failed to qualify for the Champions League knock-out rounds, and after defeats to modest clubs now sit fourth in the domestic league.

READ ALSO: Manchester City End Liverpool’s Unbeaten Run To Reignite Title Race

On Wednesday the side scored two own goals in a 2-0 defeat to Portimonense.

“Benfica have come to an agreement with Rui Vitoria for an immediate end to his contract,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Benfica’s ‘B’ team coach Bruno Lage, has been appointed as an interim coach.