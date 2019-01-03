Buhari Mourns Over Demise Of Former Kano Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Jigawa State over the loss of former Governor of Kano State, Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi.

President Buhari in a statement signed on Thursday by his special adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, commiserated with family, friends and Hadejiya community members of the former governor.

Abdullahi before his demise also served the country as Minister of Works and Housing, and Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

President Buhari said he believes the sacrifices and good hearted of the former governor will always be remembered, most remarkably in revitalizing the Expanded Programme of Immunization for women and children in Kano, and working assiduously to ensure successful movement of the nation’s capital city from Lagos to Abuja.

He added that Abdullahi was disciplined, focused and fully committed to the unity and progress of Nigeria.