Court Refuses Dino Melaye’s Request To End Police Siege On His Residence

A Federal High Court in Abuja has turned down a request by Senator Dino Melaye for police officers to vacate his residence and cease further attempts to arrest him.

In a ruling on Thursday, Justice Nkeonye Maha, after hearing the submissions of Senator Melaye’s lawyer, Nkem Okoro from the law firm of Mike Ozekhome, refused to grant the prayer.

She, however, ruled for accelerated hearing of the substantive suit, which she adjourned to January 14, 2019.

Senator Melaye had earlier filed an ex-parte application seeking an order of the court for the police to vacate his home and end the siege on his residence located at number 11, Sangha Street Maitama area of Abuja.

The Senator representing Kogi State also asked the court to stop the police from what he described as acting in a manner threatening his life.

The police have laid siege to Senator Melaye’s residence for the seventh day, accusing him of involvement in the shooting of a police officer in Kogi State.

The siege on Senator Melaye’s residence started on Friday, December 28, 2018. Although he had told Channels Television in a phone interview that he was out of town and would report to the police this week, the force claims Melaye shouted at an officer from the top floor of the building.

The police, therefore, said it would not retreat until Melaye turns himself in.