Ex-PDP Governorship Aspirant In Niger Defects To APC

A former Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Niger State, Aminu Baka, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Mr Baka’s defection followed a closed-door meeting with Governor Abubakar Bello on Tuesday night.

Although he did not give the reason for his action, he, however, called on his supporters to join the All progressive change (APC) for the development of Nigeria and Niger state.

In a similar development, the treasurer of the PDP, in the state, Buhari Abdullahi Ibeto has also dumped the party over what he described as the lack of focus and inability to unite the party by the leadership which has created division in the party.

In a press release he signed and made available to the media in Minna, Mr Ibeto announced his resignation as the state treasurer and member of the PDP with effect from 2nd January, 2019.

He said, “The party has become polarised and the leadership is unable to bring together its governorship aspirants even during the recent three zonal rallies of the party in the state.”

Ibeto also disclosed that the former PDP State Chairman, Abdulrahman Enagi is also set to leave the party, but is yet to make any official declaration of his defection.

According to the former PDP treasurer, “The lack of inclusiveness of major stakeholders in the affairs of the party has led many founding members including the former chairman of PDP, Abdulrahman Enagi to leave the party”.