I Won’t Disappoint, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will not disappoint them in appreciation of the confidence reposed in him by people from different walks of life.

He gave the assurance on Thursday at State House in Abuja, as he was decorated Grand Patron of the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) by the Board of Trustees of the prime media awards organisation in the country.

“I won’t disappoint,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Buhari who described the investiture as “a timely honour” said he had known a good number of the NMMA board members “since the time I didn’t even know I would be here.”

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Vincent Maduka, who led the delegation gave the reasons why the President was qualified to be the grand patron of the NMMA.

He explained that this was because, “You respect the rights of the media to practice, without any hindrance.”

Mr Maduka noted that under President Buhari, no media house has been shut.

He added that the first ever campus television license was awarded to the University of Lagos, under the chairmanship of veteran Mass Communication teacher, Professor Ralph Akinfeleye.

The former NTA boss said the NMMA was established in 1990 to promote excellence in the nation’s media and has hosted 26 grand award presentations, with the latest holding just a week ago.

Part of the goals of NMMA, according to him, was the promotion of patriotism, and unity of the country.

Highlights of the visit are captured in the pictures below;