Katsina State Is Under Siege Of Insecurity, Says Governor Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has raised the alarm that the state is under security siege.

The governor said this on Wednesday during a security meeting aimed at tackling the state’s security challenge and held at the government house in Katsina State.

The governor said kidnappings, armed robbery and banditry are now the order of the day in the state. He added that daily security reports reaching him indicates that no day passes by without a reported case of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes.

According to him, government property was not even spared in the wave of criminal activities as some items were recently carted away very close to the Government House despite the presence of security operatives.

Governor Masari said the meeting was therefore called to find ways and means of curtailing criminal activities in the state.

The security meeting had participants from eight local governments areas of the state and neighbouring Zamfara State.

The meeting later went into a closed-door session.