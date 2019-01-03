NAF Fighter Jet Destroys ISWAP Meeting Venue Near Baga

A building used as a meeting venue for Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, has been destroyed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The building being used by ISWAP fighters near Baga in Borno State was destroyed on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

According to a spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the attack was carried out after “series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists”.

Air Commodore Ibikunle said in a statement on Wednesday that the ATF “consequently dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building”.

He said a direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralization of the occupants.

NAF Aircraft Goes Missing

Ibikunle also noted on Wednesday that a combat helicopter of NAF has gone missing while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State.

He said the incident occurred about 7:45 pm on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

“Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty. As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made available to the public,” Ibikunle said.