Police And Dino Melaye Are Dramatising Siege – Lawyer

A lawyer and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Daniel Bwala, has accused the Police and the senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye of unnecessarily dramatising the siege on his residence.

“I will say that both sides are dramatising this matter,” the lawyer said Wednesday when asked about his thoughts on the matter on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The siege has entered its seventh day with the police insisting that it would not retreat until the senator surrenders.

“For the life of me, I don’t know why the police continue to lay siege for this number of days,” the lawyer added.

“When you have a search warrant or warrant of arrest, what you will need to do is, when you go to the place, if the person will not surrender, you break into the house, make the arrest where necessary or search and leave the place.

“In other words, in less than a day, they ought to have performed whatever they ought to have performed so that people like Dino’s brother, his mother and family members will not suffer for the sin of Dino, which by law he is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty.”

For the Senator, Mr Bwala, believes he could have taken a more straightforward approach to the matter.

He said, “Of course, everyone knows that Dino is a dramatist. Otherwise, the Constitution is clear about your fundamental rights. It states in clear terms, anybody who alleges that his right is being infringed or has been infringed or (is) about to be infringed, can approach the court and seek for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

“In other words, Dino ought to have gone to court to get an order from the court. If the court makes an order that the police should vacate the property or (the) police should not make an arrest of Dino until the determination of the substantive matter, it will be held.

“Secondly, to evade arrest when you are aware that the law enforcement agencies are demanding your attention is in itself an offence.

“When you look at the combination of the activities, you will see that on the side of the police they are dramatizing it and now they have met with a super actor so the whole thing is now becoming very unnecessary for the Nigerian nation. And I think that the Inspector-General of Police should make a decision. If you want to arrest him, you know what to do.

“Very unfortunately, when the judges’ homes were invaded by another security agency last year, it was done in how many hours? So, to lay siege in front of the house of a private citizen, stay for days and days as if he is a terrorist who has come to overthrow the Government of Nigeria is unnecessary.”

The siege on Senator Melaye’s residence started on Friday after an attempt by the Police to arrest him proved abortive.

Although he had told Channels Television in a phone interview that he was out of town and would report to the police this week, the force claims it heard him shout at an officer from the top floor of the apartment.

The police, therefore, said it would not retreat until he turns himself in.