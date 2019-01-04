AIED Asks INEC Boss To Resign Over Zakari’s Appointment

The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to tender his resignation letter immediately.

AIED made the demand in a statement issued on Friday by its Director of Publicity, Comrade O’Seun John.

The call was in reaction to the appointment of a National Commissioner, Mrs Amina Zakari, as the chairperson of INEC Collation Centre, a development which sparked controversy as some claimed that she is a blood relation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had faulted Zakari’s appointment which it said was part of an alleged plot to rig the presidential election but the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation dismissed the claims by the opposition party.

AIED, in its statement, described the appointment as the “final straw” in an alleged partisan relationship between the commission and the government in power.

“What we have witnessed today in the appointment of Amina Zakari by Mahmood Yakubu is the final straw in what has been a partisan-laden commission,” it alleged.

“The neutrality and unbiased standing of INEC has been eroded with the appointment of a blood relative of a major contender into a pivotal role for the presidential election.”

AIED faulted the conduct of the governorship election in Osun State in September last year and accused INEC of defending the “antidemocratic process and allowed same to stand.”

“It is with these evidence that we strongly believe that an INEC under the leadership of Mahmood Yakubu cannot conduct a free, fair and transparent election and thereby demand that he tenders his resignation letter,” it alleged.

It claimed further that the failure of the INEC boss to resign his position would mean the nation was preparing for “a presidential election determined before it commences.”

INEC, on the other hand, clarified the controversy surrounding the appointment of Mrs Zakari to head its collation centre committee.

According to the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, the issues raised were unnecessary as Zakari’s role has nothing to do with announcing votes at the end of collation.

Osaze-Uzzi stressed that the duty of the committee is “basically an administrative” one, adding that they are to “go to the International Conference Centre, negotiate with the management about the use of the centre for about two to three weeks for the period the election”.