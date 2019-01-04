Allow Me Concentrate And Fix The Nation’s Infrastructure, Buhari Tells Labour Unions

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told various labour unions not to distract his administration from fixing the nation’s infrastructure.

Buhari said this while receiving members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“In three and a half years, we have improved tremendously on what we met. We are trying to do infrastructure. No matter which part of the country you come from, you will see the efforts we are making in terms of roads.

“We are trying to fix rails, we are trying to do power, through the use of gas and solar. If you note what we have done in these three and a half years, you will not regret voting this administration into power.”

The President’s comment is in the wake of the ongoing strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU had on November 5, 2018, commenced a nationwide industrial action following the inability of the Federal Government to respond to its demands.

Worried by the situation, President Buhari called on NANS to plead with ASUU to call off the strike “so that they don’t encroach on your efforts to qualify in time.”

He also urged the youths to start preparing themselves to lead the country, stressing that they have leadership traits for any position in the country.

“There is a tendency for you to think that you can do better than anybody, but it is very good for you to know the facts that leadership entails,” he said.

While reiterating his administration’s support to cater for the welfare of Nigerians, the President explained that it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to cater for the employed and the unemployed.

He also thanked the student for their continued support, adding that the country was about to attain food sufficiency and security under his leadership.