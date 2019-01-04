Ekiti Is A Safe Place, Police Say As New CP Takes Over

The Ekiti State Police Command has assured the residents that there is no course for alarm in spite of some security concerns in some parts of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, said this on Friday after a new Commissioner of Police assumed duty in the state.

Mr Amba Asuquo takes over from the former police commissioner, Mr Bello Ahmed, who has gone on retirement.

Meanwhile, Ikechukwu confirmed the killing of one Abayomi Ajayi, an accounting officer working at Emure Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He told Channels Television that the victim was shot dead by gunmen on Wednesday along Ikere-Ise Road while returning from work.

The command’s spokesperson added that the gunmen abducted two other members of staff of the LGA during the incident.

He said the police have informed the relatives of the abducted men about the incident while an investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the killing and abduction of the victims.

“We assure residents, Ekiti is a safe place,” Ikechukwu said, adding, “We are in contact with their relatives. Investigation is in progress, relevant officers are at work to ensure the abducted are rescued and culprits nabbed.”

In 2018, the state recorded four bank robberies in which nine lives were lost, including five police officers.

Some of the other person killed included a former Commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Bunmi Ojo; Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Moses Adeoye; and a traditional ruler who was stabbed to death while returning from a meeting.

Similarly, the State House of Assembly and the Judiciary were not spared as they recorded the death of a lawmaker, Michael Adedeji, and the abduction of a lawyer, Adeola Adebayo, who was later found dead.