Drama As Dino Melaye Shows Up

A drama played out as Senator Dino Melaye resurfaced on Friday, eight days after the police stormed his residence in Abuja to arrest him.

The lawmaker has not been seen in public since police officers began a siege on his house on December 28, 2018, although he said he would make himself available this week.

Senator Melaye opened the door to his residence on Friday afternoon and slumped to the floor in the presence of some of his colleagues in the Senate and security operatives.

See the photos below;