At Least 13 Killed In Bauchi Road Accident

At least 13 people are said to have been killed in a motor accident along the Darazo-Dukku road in Bauchi State.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, Abdulrazak Najume, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday.

He explained that the incident happened on Thursday when an 18-seater bus conveying passengers from Gombe to Kano State attempted to overtake a trailer and rammed into it.

Thirteen people died on the spot and four others were rushed immediately to Darazo General hospital in Bauchi.

He, however, said he had no knowledge of whether the injured rushed to the hospital made it alive.

Mr Najume added that no passenger in the trailer was hurt.