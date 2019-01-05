President Buhari Greets NIJ Provost Ogunleye At 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Provost of Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye, on his 60th birthday.

The President sent his warm greeting to the celebrant on Saturday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He joined staff members and students of NIJ, Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, as well as the family and friends of the journalist in celebrating the landmark age and his contributions to the development of journalism in Nigeria.

President Buhari believes the bastion of the nation’s democracy remains the press and the courageous and brilliant journalists who daily make sacrifices to verify, clarify and publish the truth.

He commended Ogunleye for providing good leadership for the institution which he said prepares future journalists and hones the skills of those already in the profession.

“As he turns 60, President Buhari urges the editor and administrator, who worked with many media houses, to use his versatile experience in journalism and legal practice to uplift the nation by ensuring that principles of accuracy, balance, fairness, and humanity remain sacrosanct, setting proper standards for citizen journalists,” the statement said.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant Ogunleye long life, good health and further fire his interest to serve the nation.