Tears As PDP Buries Eight Members In Benue

It was a day filled with tears and emotions as eight members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were buried in Benue State.

The burial took place on Friday at Oju Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on December 28, 2018, along Ugbokpo, Apa Local Government Area of the state when the victims were travelling to Agatu for the flag-off of the PDP Zone C senatorial campaigns.

READ ALSO: Benue Accident: PDP Mourns, Describes Deceased Members As Heroes

Representatives, candidates for various elections and party stalwarts, as well as bereaved family members, battled to hold tears as they took turns to give funeral orations at the combined church service.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom during the funeral described the deaths as tragic and painful, saying the patriots died when their services were most needed in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

He prayed God to grant their souls eternal rest and their family members to bear the irreparable losses and directed the immediate appointment of one member of the families to provide succour for them.

He also told mourners at the funeral service that the excavated portion of the Aliade-Oju road would be worked within three weeks, also charged Igede nation to remain peaceful as they go into the final phase of the 2019 elections.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark and senatorial candidate for Zone C in the 2019 general elections, Comrade Abba Moro, in separate speeches, said they were heartbroken.

They consoled the bereaved families and prayed God to grant their fallen heroes and heroine eternal rest, describing their deaths as tragic and traumatising.

A member representing Oju/Obi federal constituency in the National Assembly, Samson Okwu, who could not hold his tears said he lost key members of his campaign team in the accident, pointing out that the day would remain a black day in the history of Igede nation.

Bishop Methodist Church in Oju Local Government Area, Rt. Reverend Odeh Ocheke, urged the congregation to prepare for the last days as nobody knows when and where the final day would come.

Governor Ortom had on arrival, paid homage on the Adirahu Ny Igede, Chief Oga Ero, a retired Commissioner of Police, where he condoled the entire Igede nation on the tragic loss of their illustrious sons and daughters.