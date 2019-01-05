VIDEO: More Tributes For Shagari As Abdulsalami, Atiku Visit Family

More tributes have continued to pour in on late former President Shehu Shagari more than one week after his death.

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar are the latest to pay a condolence visit to the family house of the former president in Shagari town, Sokoto State.

After signing the condolence register on Saturday, both leaders described former President Shagari’s lifestyle and approach to governance as a legacy that the present generation of leaders should emulate.

They also described the late former Nigerian leader as one of those who strengthened democracy in the country and as such his death has become a national loss.

Addressing reporters, General Abdulsalami said the nation has lost a legend and a complete gentleman who believed in democracy.

Atiku, on his part, noted that Shagari’s government brought stability to the polity and appealed to all to emulate his virtues.

Responding on behalf of the family, late Shagari’s eldest son, Bala, said it was comforting for the family to hear the soothing words of those visiting to condole with them.

The highpoints of the visit are captured in the pictures below;