PHOTOS: Amosun Leads APM Governorship Candidate To Meet Buhari

Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the state, Adekunle Akinlade, on Sunday visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari received them at the State House in Abuja.

Governor Amosun had earlier declared his support for the APM candidate, who was initially an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party primaries produced Dapo Abiodun as the APC governorship candidate but Akinlade described it as “the falsification of the people’s will,” and moved to APM.

RELATED:

2019 Elections: Amosun Leads APM Chairman To Meet With Buhari

APM’s Akinlade Confident Of Winning Ogun Governorship Election

APM has since commenced ward to ward campaigns in Ogun State and adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as their presidential candidate.

A former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba had earlier in December 2018, led the APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun to President Buhari at the villa in Abuja.

See photos below…