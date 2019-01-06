Firefighters Continue Rescue Efforts, Prevent Spread Of Lagos Factory Fire

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Firefighters in Lagos on Sunday continued rescue efforts at a warehouse in Oba Akran, Ikeja Industrial Estate.

The fire was contained by men of the Lagos State Fire Service and officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) who intervened to forestall reignition and spread to neighbouring buildings.

The inferno broke out around 2:00 pm on Saturday and completely razed the warehouse owned by Godrej Nigeria Limited.

The warehouse contained finished products including hair extensions and cosmetics.

Emergency workers during rescue efforts on Saturday experienced difficulty in gaining access to some areas in the factory which ended up seriously affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but eyewitnesses assume that it started from the drivers’ unit which shares a wall with the warehouse for finished goods.

See photos below…