General Elections: Amosun Assures Buhari Of “Massive Votes” From Ogun

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of massive votes from the state ahead of next month’s presidential election.

Addressing journalists on Sunday at the State House in Abuja, the governor said he is confident that President Buhari will coast to victory in the coming polls.

He said, “I think its proper for us to come and say Happy New Year to him and to reassure him of our unalloyed support and to ensure that in the coming election, in the context of the south-west, Ogun State is not left behind and that we are going to give him a massive vote that has never seen in the history of Ogun state.

“I know that Mr President has already won the election because if you see his work, it speaks for him”.

Read Also: Amosun Leads APM Governorship Candidate To Meet Buhari

Speaking further, he applauded the President for his efforts in boosting agriculture, infrastructure and the economy through various programmes.

According to him, through the initiatives, the middle class is gradually being brought back.

“Gradually, Mr President is bringing back the middle class through all the infrastructure that he is putting in place, the revolution that he is bringing to bear in agriculture, all the social safety nets that he is bringing on board, N-Power, Tradermoni and all of those things and gradually, the middle-class is coming back,” Amosun said.