I Did Not Lose The APC Primaries – Akinlade

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Adekunle Akinlade has said that contrary to media reports, he did not lose the APC primaries in Ogun state.

Akinlade was reportedly beaten by Dapo Abiodun in what has turned out to be a highly controversial primary election held by the ruling party.

Following the contention that characterised the APC primaries in Ogun state, Akinlade dumped the ruling party for the APM.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Akinlade said he was the chosen candidate but was robbed of his opportunity to serve the Ogun people under the aegis of the APC.

READ ALSO: SERAP To Fashola: Publish Names Of Contractors Who Disappeared With Project Money

He told Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye on Sunday that the APC had an agreement to field a candidate from Ogun West in the next gubernatorial election but some members reneged on the consensus.

The lawmaker said the consensus was reached in a bid to give fairness and justice to Ogun West, seeing that the region had not produced a governor for the state in the last 43years.

He claimed that as far back as 2107, leaders of Ogun West came together and chose a candidate for the region. Adding that he was the individual selected at the meeting and was afterward presented to Governor Ibikunle Amosun who endorsed his candidature.

He, however, noted that some aggrieved of the party schemed to see that he does not run as the flagbearer, following a direct primary election which he described as “the worst electoral fraud in Ogun state”.

Stating that the past has been put behind him, Akinlade said he is happy for how bright the future looks as he bears the flag of the APM in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He said, “I am grateful for what the future holds for APM in Ogun state,” adding that the people will vote for the candidate who merits the position.

Visit to President Buhari

Earlier on Sunday, Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the state, Adekunle Akinlade visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari received them at the State House in Abuja.

Governor Amosun had earlier declared his support for the APM candidate.

The party primaries produced Dapo Abiodun as the APC governorship candidate but Akinlade described it as “the falsification of the people’s will,” and moved to APM.