NAF Helicopter Gunship Destroys Terrorist Gun Trucks In Damasak, Borno State

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) gun trucks in air strikes conducted near Damasak in Northern Borno State.

According to a statement by the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, the attacks were executed yesterday, 5 January 2019, whilst providing close air support for ground troops at Damasak who were in pursuit of the terrorists who had attempted to breach their location.

The NAF Mi-35M Helicopter Gunship engaged the group of terrorists’ gun trucks in successive waves of attacks as they retreated, destroying and immobilizing 3 of them while causing significant damage to others and neutralizing several terrorists.

Similarly, a building used as a meeting venue for Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, has been destroyed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The building being used by ISWAP fighters near Baga in Borno State was destroyed on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

According to a spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the attack was carried out after “series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists”.

Air Commodore Ibikunle said in a statement on Wednesday that the ATF “consequently dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building”.

He said a direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralization of the occupants.