Okowa Promises To Sustain Peace, Development In Delta If Re-elected

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, says if he is re-elected in the coming general elections he will ensure sustenance of peace, development and equity in the state.

The governor said this on Saturday during the flag off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) campaign in Koko (Warri north) and Sapele (Sapele), Local Government Areas of the state.

Okowa said he is confident that his administration has delivered on the promises made during the 2015 campaign.

He, therefore, stated that better days lie ahead for the people, if he is given the opportunity to run for another four years.

“I thank the people for the large turnout for the rally; the people of Warri north are always reliable, great followers, members of the PDP, I am here to tell you that I am going for second term.

“We have done a lot of projects; during the administration of our leader, Chief James Ibori, we worked for him for two terms, in the last administration, I was the Director-General of the campaign, as a government, we have executed a lot of projects, we enjoy peace in our state and if we take the line of equity, we will complete two terms.

“We promised to dualise the road, it has been done and will be commissioned soon. We promised to complete the market, it has been commissioned, the Sapele Technical College has been revamped and in the next four years, we will do more,” he said.

The governor also called on opposition politicians to engage in campaigns to sell their manifestos rather than making plans on how to disrupt the electoral process in February.

“Our opponents will not campaign, they will be at home planning bad things, but they will not succeed, we will get unprecedented number of votes in Sapele and all over the state; the opposition should come out and campaign, they should not be planning on how to disrupt the elections,” he said.