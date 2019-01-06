PHOTOS: Osinbajo Takes Door-To-Door Campaign To Saki, Oyo State

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday continued the family chats and door-to-door political campaign in Saki town, Oyo State.

The Vice President during the campaign addressed an excited crowd and visited families in their homes.

He was accompanied by the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Moses Alake Adeyemo, the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu.

See photos below…