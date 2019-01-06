VP Osinbajo In Closed-Door Meeting With Awujale

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has had a closed-door meeting with the Awujale and paramount ruler of ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona at his private home in Ijebuode.

The meeting which lasted for over two hours was kept away from the prying eyes of the journalists who were eager to cover the meeting but were told it was a private meeting

Although the outcome of the meeting was not made public, still it may not be unconnected with efforts to seek the understanding of the monarch and other traditional rulers from the area in the buildup to the forthcoming general elections

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday continued the family chats and door-to-door political campaign in Saki town, Oyo State.

Prof Osinbajo during the campaign addressed an excited crowd and visited families in their homes.

He was accompanied by the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Moses Alake Adeyemo, the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu.