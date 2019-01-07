Atiku Promises To Complete All Pending Projects In Kogi

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to complete all pending projects in the state if he is elected into office.

He said this during the launch of his presidential campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Monday.

Atiku also promised to create as many jobs as necessary to tackle unemployment in the country.

While describing the present government as fake, he appealed for a chance for the PDP to correct the mistakes they may have made in the past.

The Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Bukola Saraki, thanked the people of the state for turning out massively for the rally.

He encouraged them to vote for the PDP, saying the nation needs a change of leadership because the level of poverty, hunger and insecurity in the land have become too much.



