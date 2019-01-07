Boko Haram Terrorists Storm Auno Village, Dislodge Civil Authorities

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Auno village in Borno town, dislodging civil authorities in the area.

The attack occurred early in the evening on Monday, precisely at about 6pm, throwing villagers into panic.

The Borno state Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a phone conversation, but maintain that the attack has been repelled.

RELATED

VIDEO: Borno Gov Weeps At Meeting With Buhari

I Will Raise The Standard Of Nigerian Armed Forces – Buhari Tells Shettima

Chukwu said the attack might have been a reprisal or a rescue mission as some insurgents were arrested in the same village and handed over to the military who later conveyed them to the 7 Div headquarters in Maiduguri.

The police believes that the attack could be in revenge with the hope of rescuing their arrested accomplices.

It is not clear as at now, if there are any casualties in the part of the civilian population or their attackers.

Auno is barely twenty kilometers to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital located at the west along the Maiduguri Damatuturu expressway, the only route linking the state tonother parts of the country.