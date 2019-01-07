Insurgency: Borno Gov Weeps At Meeting With Buhari

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, on Monday broke down in tears when a delegation from the state visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The governor was moved to tears because of what he described as the recent setback in the fight against insurgency.

He, however, noted that the leaders had not lost hope in the President’s ability to win the war and restore peace in the state.

Amidst the tears, he told the President that the delegation came to present a set of observations and specific requests from a security meeting held a week ago in the state, which will require urgent presidential intervention.

The meeting has now come to an end and the governor declined to give details of the observations and requests made to the president.

Others present included the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, the DG of DSS and NIA, Chief of Defense Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin and members of the National Assembly.