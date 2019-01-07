President Buhari Nominates Modibbo Tukur As Director Of NFIU

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Modibbo Hamman Tukur as a Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The nomination is in accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the NFIU Act 2018.

The presidents nomination was contained in a letter dated January 7, 2019 to the Senate President seeking the confirmation of the nominee by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

Tukur, from Adamama State, is a holder of Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Business.

He is currently an Assistant Director in the NFIU, and has vast international experience in illegal assets recovery.



