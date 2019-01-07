PDP Charges Buhari To Handover Campaign Council List To EFCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) says President Muhammadu Buhari has said that President Buhari’s Presidential Campaign Council needs to be vetted by the EFCC.

According to a statement by the PPCO spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party challenged President Buhari to prove he is a leader of integrity by handing over the list of his campaign council members to the EFCC for investigation.

The PPCO alleged that the president’s campaign council is laden with corrupt officials and persons of questionable character.

In its statement on Monday, the PPCO said that for the president to have selected, inaugurated and accepted to sit as Chairman of the council, then his fight against corruptions needs to be brought into questioning.

The PPCO urged the EFCC to get a copy of the list and commence investigation.

Similarly, the PPCO has asked the National Assembly to commence the process of the removal of Mrs Amina Zakari, from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PPCO said its position is predicated on reports that Amina Zakari is related to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement on Friday, the party claimed that the APC seeks to use Amina Zakari as a tool to rig the forthcoming election,

It said, “Having been rejected by Nigerians, Buhari is now using her as virus to compromise the independence of the commission, manipulate the electoral process and rig the Presidential election for him”.

The PPCO held that a credible electoral commission must be completely impartial, transparent, totally independent and immune from external control by interested entities.

They claimed that “These are qualities INEC can no longer lay claim to as long as Amina Zakari remains a member of the commission”.

“By foisting Mrs. Amina Zakari to lead the final process of the election, President Buhari is seeking a way to annex INEC, practically, take over the collation of results, and announce himself the winner” the opposition party alleged.

Zakari In Alleged Secret Meeting

The PDP also said its attention has been brought to a secret meeting led by Zakari and other top INEC officials.

According to the party, the INEC officials met with “members of the Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) in Abuja on ways to introduce the controversial Incidence Form under a new name and use such to manipulate the collation of results”.

The party called on all Nigerians and the international community to pay close attention to the events that lead up to the presidential elections.