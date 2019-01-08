Erdogan Slams Bolton’s ‘Unacceptable’ Comment On Syrian Forces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed as “unacceptable” and a “grave mistake” comments made by White House National Security adviser John Bolton over the Syrian Kurdish militia forces.

“It is not possible to accept or swallow the message given by Bolton from Israel,” Erdogan told his party’s lawmakers in parliament. Bolton said in Israel on Sunday that conditions such as guarantees on the safety of Kurdish allies must be met before American troops are withdrawn from Syria.