Erdogan Slams Bolton’s ‘Unacceptable’ Comment On Syrian Forces

Channels Television  
Updated

 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed as “unacceptable” and a “grave mistake” comments made by White House National Security adviser John Bolton over the Syrian Kurdish militia forces.

“It is not possible to accept or swallow the message given by Bolton from Israel,” Erdogan told his party’s lawmakers in parliament. Bolton said in Israel on Sunday that conditions such as guarantees on the safety of Kurdish allies must be met before American troops are withdrawn from Syria.



More on World News

Attacker Wounds 20 Children At Beijing School

South Korea’s President Sacks Chief Of Staff

Nissan Boss, Ghosn To Appear In Public For First Time Since Arrest

Uber Driver Pleads Guilty To Killing Six People In US Shooting Spree

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV