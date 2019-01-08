General Elections: Observers Should Be Allowed Into INEC Situation Room – Odumakin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spokesman for the Afenifere socio-cultural group, Yinka Odumakin, has said that for there to be transparency in the forthcoming general elections, observer groups must be granted access into the INEC situation room.

Odumakin who was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show Sunrise Daily, said the electoral umpire cannot be speaking of a free and fair election if the observers are left out from the collation centre where a full overview of the elections can accurately be obtained.

“There is nothing to hide, observers should be able to observe every phase of the election, it is wrong that observers are brought in only on the Election Day”.

He said the role of observers is not to interfere in the affairs of INEC but to be able to make their comments regarding what they have seen play out in the course of the election.

The Afenifere spokesman noted that “Nigeria cannot say that a free and fair election if any part of the process is shrouded in secrecy”.

Regarding the grouses of various political parties in the country, Odumakin advised the electoral umpire to look into the concerns raised and ensure it is addressed.

He argued that if the complaints of any party are side-lined, then the nation cannot be guaranteed a credible election.