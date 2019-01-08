Gunmen Abduct LG Official, One Other In Ekiti

Gunmen have abducted the Director of Administration, Gbonyin Local Government, Mr Jejelowo alongside one other person in Ekiti State.

The gunmen reportedly kidnapped the victims on Monday evening along the Federal Polytechnic road, outskirt of the state capital.

Police Spokesman in the state, Caleb Ikechuckwu, who confirmed the incident told Channels Television’s correspondent explained that three persons were initially kidnapped while one was rescued this morning.

He added that the necessary action has been put in place to ensure the others regain their freedom.

Gunmen had last week killed one Abayomi Ajayi, an Accounting Officer at Emure Local Government and kidnapped two other officials who were released after few days.