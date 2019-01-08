PDP Deputy Chairman Defects To APC

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Babayo Gamawa, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, Gamawa visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House to pledge his allegiance to him.

His defection comes barely 24 hours after he was suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over allegations of neglect of duty and anti-party activities.

More to follow.

