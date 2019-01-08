NAF Aircraft Destroys Terrorists Gun Trucks In Auno, Borno State

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some terrorists’ gun trucks in air strikes conducted at Auno in Borno State.

The attacks were executed yesterday, 7 January 2019, whilst providing close air support for ground troops who were responding to an attack on their location.

According to NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the ATF scrambled a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet and an Mi-35M Helicopter Gunship, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, to locate and engage the group of terrorists’ gun trucks.

Overhead the target area, the ground troops were seen engaging the terrorists, who were in a convoy of gun trucks, in a fierce gun battle.

After deconfliction, the Alpha Jet and Mi-35M took turns in engaging the terrorists causing them to beat an immediate retreat. In the process, 3 gun trucks were hit and destroyed while several of their fighters were neutralized.

The hall of fire from exploding munitions in one of gun trucks was visibly seen. Some of the survivors, who were seen attempting to flee the location, were taken out in follow-on attacks.