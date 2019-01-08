PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Gamawa Babayo, over allegations of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement on Monday said Babayo was suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC), after an extraordinary session on January 5.

READ ALSO: PDP Charges Buhari To Handover Campaign Council List To EFCC

“The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e, f, g, h of the PDP Constitution.

“Therefore, in exercise of section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately,” the statement read in part.