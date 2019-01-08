Super Falcons Win 2018 CAF Women Team Of The Year Award

Nigeria’s Super Falcons has been named Women’s Team of the Year 2018 by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The announcement was made at the CAF awards in Senegal.

Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation and first vice president of CAF received the award on behalf of the Super Falcons.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah completed a memorable day for Egyptian football by retaining his African Player of the Year award in Senegal on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Liverpool star finished first with club-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the other finalists.

Egypt crushed sole rivals South Africa 16-1 earlier Tuesday in a CAF executive committee vote in Dakar to decide which country succeeded Cameroon as 2019 Cup of Nations hosts.

