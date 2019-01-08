Super Falcons Win 2018 CAF Women Team Of The Year Award

Nigeria’s Super Falcons has been named Women’s Team of the Year 2018 by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The announcement was made at the CAF awards in Senegal.

Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation and first vice president of CAF received the award on behalf of the Super Falcons.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah completed a memorable day for Egyptian football by retaining his African Player of the Year award in Senegal on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Liverpool star finished first with club-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the other finalists.

Egypt crushed sole rivals South Africa 16-1 earlier Tuesday in a CAF executive committee vote in Dakar to decide which country succeeded Cameroon as 2019 Cup of Nations hosts.

CAF tweeted the 2018 winners, below are some of the tweets.

Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2018. For the second time in a row #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/iLKIFDnZqB — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana is African Women’s Player of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/uZCNeq0CGE — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Achraf Hakimi is named African Youth Player of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/LFVlGpeiiE — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa is presented with the Tessema Award #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/okEUb8LUE5 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Hervé Renard is the Men’s Coach of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/a48PISqpiy — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Desiree Ellis is African Women’s Coach of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/d7cIF66cT8 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019