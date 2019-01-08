Three Shot, Many Injured As Fighting Disrupts APC Rally In Lagos

Three persons were reportedly shot as the official campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State was marred by violence on Tuesday, January 8.

At the rally, several gunshots went off as some unscrupulous elements engaged in a bloody duel.

Though authorities are yet to confirm what the casualty figures are at the time, there are fears that that at least two persons might have been killed in the fracas.

Some journalist covering the event were also said to have have sustained various degrees of injuries.

READ ALSO: NLC Holds Nationwide Protest Over Minimum Wage

The crisis reported began while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was addressing party supporters at the Skypower Ground, Ikeja G.R.A.

There are claims that Musiliu Akinsanya, an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), popularly known as MC Oluomo, was stabbed in the neck during the fracas.

It is speculated that a political feud within the ranks of the NURTW in lagos might be responsible for the chaos witnessed at the rally.

More details on the ugly incident are expected later.