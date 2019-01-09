Army Neutralises Attack On Toto LGA In Nasarawa

The Nigerian Army says it has neutralised an attack in Toto Local Government area of Nasarawa state after it ran into an ambush by Bassa militiamen.

Commander of operation whirl stroke, Major General Adeyemi Yekini revealed this in Lafia during the display of 45 assorted weapons and 701 ammunition recovered during the operation.

“We have recovered a lot of weapons, ammunition and even arrested suspects in the last eight months.

“Two days ago, our force ran into an ambush by suspected Bassa militia in Ugya, Toto Local Government Area but we thank God nobody died.

“We were able to clear the ambush and even inflicted injuries/casualties on the militia.

“We began operation and we discovered the Bassa suspected militia camp at Zwere in Toto.

“We were able to recover 45 assorted weapons and 701 assorted ammunition which include 39 locally made rifles, 2 G3 rifles, 3 locally-made pistols, 1 SMG, 5 G3 rifle magazines and 4 revolver cartridge holders

“Others are 9 mm pistol links, 100, special rounds, NATO rounds, military uniforms, handsets, charms among others,” he said.

The Nigeria Army is optimistic that this will downgrade the activities of the militiamen and restore normalcy in Toto Local Government Area of the state.