Boko Haram: FG To Launch Media Campaign In Support Of Troops   

The Federal Government is set to launch a media campaign to support the Military in fighting insurgency in the northeast.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday during a news conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to him, the reason for the media campaign is partly because of some media reports which he says could endanger the efforts of troops fighting insurgency.

“The activities of a section of the media and some opposition political parties are demoralising the military and is strengthening the insurgents,” he said.

Mohammed, however, believes that the nation is winning the war against terrorism and the troops will continue to do its best in that regard.

Reacting to the calls made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the removal of Amina Zakari from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Minister said her appointed was made during the PDP’s administration.

He stated that Zakari made her way into the electoral umpire following her appointment by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The PDP has nearly completely forgotten that she was appointed a commission in their own time.

“What has changed now? Whoever wants to circulate any audio or video clip should please do so in its entirety so the people can understand the context,” he said.