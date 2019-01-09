FEC Approves Four Private Universities

Channels Television  
Updated January 9, 2019

 

file Photo

 

Four private universities have been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The approval was made during the weekly council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The universities are situated in Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun and Osun States.

They include Greenfield University (Kaduna) Dominion University (Oyo) Trinity University (Ogun) and Westland University (Osun)

According to the council, the approval was given because they met the requirements for establishing a university following a visitation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The number of private universities established so far comes to 79.

 



More on Local

Music House: Ayefele Pays Thank You Visit To Ajimobi

Army Neutralises Attack On Toto LGA In Nasarawa

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Khadija Ibrahim To Resign January 14

Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway Reopens After Reported Closure

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV