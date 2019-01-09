Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Khadija Ibrahim To Resign January 14

Contrary to reports that the Minister of State For Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, has resigned, Ms Ibrahim has said that her resignation takes effect from Monday, January 14.

She disclosed her resignation during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Her resignation follows her intention to contest for House of Representatives in her home state, Yobe.

She was appointed as a minister by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.