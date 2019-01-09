PDP Rally: Police Fire Tear Gas At Supporters In Jigawa

Police disrupt PDP rally in Gumel LGA of Jigawa State on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

 

The Police in Jigawa State have disrupted the flag off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s rally in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to have fired tear gas at the party’s supporters to prevent the rally from holding.

The Deputy Chairman of the Party, Babandi Ibrahim, confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, the Police barricaded the area, preventing them from carrying out their activities, despite the party acquiring permission from them as well the Department of State Services (DSS).

More to follow.



