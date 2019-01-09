APC Rally: Police Arrest 16 Suspects Over Violence

The police have arrested 16 suspects over their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out at the rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, the arrest was made after he got information about where the thugs were hired from.

“At about 2:00 am, I led my men on a road to Lagos Island where I got intel that some of the boys were hired from.

“In those two locations by the uncompleted millennium housing estate and some areas under the bridge at Adeniji Adele, we arrested 14 suspects, some of them have given us useful information.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police Investigation State CID is handling this matter personally. So, as at now, we have a total of 16 suspects that are being interrogated,” he said.

The CP further explained that preliminary interrogation carried out, revealed that the violence was a result of some intra-party matters.

He said, “The preliminary interrogation we have carried out reveals that it is just their intraparty national union crisis.

“I hear that their state chairman is exiting soon and there are some players who are fighting to take over from him. But for crying out loud, is it the flag off of a governorship candidate that is a good venue for them to do their inter-party squabbles?”.

The CP explained that three of the four persons, including NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, who were rushed to the hospital after the incident, are recuperating.

One person, however, did not survive.

“One person (MC Oluomo) was taken to Eko Hospital and among the four persons taken to LASUTH, one person died. Three were treated and discharged,” Imohimi said.