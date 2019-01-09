‘Thousands Of IDPs Still In Desperate Need Of Humanitarian Aid’

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, says tens of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are still in desperate need of humanitarian aid (shelter, food, water and sanitation).

He said this in a statement issued on Wednesday while lamenting over what he described as an upsurge in violence in the country’s north-east that has caused many innocent civilians to flee their homes.

According to Kallon, clashes on December 26, 2018, between the military and insurgents in Baga town of Maiduguri, Borno State, triggered a massive displacement, with most women, men and children converging on already congested camps or sites for IDPs in Maiduguri or Monguno town.

A subsequent attempted attack on Monguno on December 28, 2018, according to Kallon, exacerbated the situation, generating further displacement amid the uncertainty caused by the clashes.

“The impact of the recent fighting on innocent civilians is devastating and has created a humanitarian tragedy,” said Mr. Kallon, after a visit to Monguno and to Teachers Village camp for internally displaced people in Maiduguri.

“It is heart-wrenching to see so many of these people living in congested camps, or sleeping outside with no shelter.

“Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict and the United Nations is extremely concerned about the impact that violence in north-east Nigeria, especially in Borno State, is having on civilians.”

Kallon also stated that some 260 aid workers have been withdrawn from three Local Government Areas namely: Monguno, Kala/Balge and Kukawa affected by the conflict since November, a situation which he says has affected the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the thousands of displaced persons.

Although he says aid workers have started returning to some areas to respond to the urgent, life-saving needs, the lack of a secure operating environment is preventing a return to normal humanitarian activities.