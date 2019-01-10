Atiku Takes Campaign To Niger, Promises Jobs And Security

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday took his campaign to Niger State where he promised Nigerians good jobs and adequate security.

Atiku during the rally said President Muhammed Buhari’s administration has been unable to address the issue of insecurity because it has failed to provide jobs.

He also claimed that over 10 million Nigerians, including women and youth, had lost their jobs in the last three and half years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“Today, insecurity is not only peculiar to the Northeast, but we now have insecurity in North Central and North West; APC has failed to control insecurity.

“Our campaign is issues based; which is to fight corruption, restore back security and eradicate poverty in the country if voted into power,” he said.

He then gave an assurance that he would create an enabling and friendly environment for businesses and investors, as well as revive industries which he believed would bring about wealth in the country.

Senate President Bukola Saraki also at the rally decried what he described as the high level of poverty, insecurity, and corruption in the country.