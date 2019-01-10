Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen To Testify To Congress In February

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify in Congress next month, lawmakers said Thursday, posing a potential new threat to the president as the Russia collusion investigation increasingly menaces the White House.

The newly Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee said Thursday that Cohen will testify in a public session on February 7.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily,” Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a statement.

AFP