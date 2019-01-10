Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen To Testify To Congress In February

Channels Television  
Updated January 10, 2019
Trump Denies Wrongdoing, Slams Cohen 'Stories' On Hush Payments
Michael Cohen                                                                                            Donald Trump 

 

 

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify in Congress next month, lawmakers said Thursday, posing a potential new threat to the president as the Russia collusion investigation increasingly menaces the White House.

The newly Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee said Thursday that Cohen will testify in a public session on February 7.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily,” Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a statement.

AFP



More on World News

Russia Accuses BBC Of Spreading ‘Terrorist’ Ideologies

Canada PM Calls For Respect After Death Threats

FBI Warns Operations Threatened By US Govt Shutdown

Pellegrini Insists On Keeping Arnautovic Despite Chinese Interest

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV