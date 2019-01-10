Train Derails In Lagos, Leaves Many Injured

Several people were injured on Thursday morning when a train derailed at the Mangoro/ Agege area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred when one of the train coaches reportedly fell off the rail track while in motion, causing another coach to derail.

This caused tension among passengers on the train who struggled to escape through the windows of the affected coaches.

The train was said to be coming from Ijoko area of Ogun State and heading to Ebute Metta in Lagos before the incident happened.

See photos from the scene of the accident below;