Suspected Armed Bandits Kill FRSC Official Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) has been shot dead by suspected armed bandits along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in his office, the Kaduna state commissioner of Police, Abdurahman Ahmad , says the bandits who have been terrorizing the road for some time now intercepted the deceased’s vehicle on Wednesday, and shot at him and another passenger before scampering into the thick forest.

The police boss also blamed the lingering insecurity on the Kaduna-Abuja highway on internal conspiracy by some unpatriotic security operatives and some locals whom he accused of divulging intelligence information to the criminals about security operations in the area.

He however vowed that the command in collaboration with other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the conspirators and bring them to justice.